Anand Mahindra Believes This Product Can Help India; Internet Disagrees

Anand Mahindra, the Chairman of the Mahindra group, has shared a video on Twitter and it’s going viral now. This video is innovative and what he says is essential. Mahindra captions the video, “I’d say this is an innovation that’s essential for India. Some building/construction material company needs to either emulate this or collaborate with this firm and get it out here pronto!’’

This time, the industrialist has shared a product that he thinks may have takers in India. The video is about a road patch that can cover potholes on roads. It can also act as a waterproof seal cover-like material, over the cracks and fissures on the road.

The innovation is of a US-based company American Road Patch. The company says, “it can be an alternative to the standard road repairing time-consuming procedure. It also renders the roads inaccessible for quite a long time."

Watch the video here-

Now if you watch the video, the cracks and potholes can easily be covered by these road patches. These road patches are made of a combination of high-quality asphalt, polymer, and geosynthetic fibreglass. These patches have an adhesive back that sticks to the designated potholes. As per American Road Patch, such an alternative will provide a long-lasting solution to the cracks and fissures.

This has divided the users over its applicability in India. A user wrote, “Sir - This will be useful if we have an early warning alert before it becomes huge craters and roads are already filled with potholes. May be suitable for non-monsoon season, especially for Mumbai.’’

While another user wrote, “Not a practical solution for Indian road conditions. Also, there’re various types of potholes. If the pothole is deeper than the carpet layer (wearing course), it needs to be filled with base & sub-base course. It’s not as simple as you think. We too have good civil engineers.’’

A third user said that India needs some good contractors to create good roads with good materials.

