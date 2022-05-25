Anand Mahindra Blown Away by Talent of Man who Made his Portrait Using Ancient Tamil Letters

A Tamil Nadu-based artist’s efforts to impress industrialist Anand Mahindra paid off after he got a delightful reply from the business tycoon.

The artist, Ganesh, had made a portrait of Anand Mahindra, which he shared on Twitter while tagging him. However, it was not ordinary artwork. Ganesh ingeniously drew the portrait using 741 ancient Tamil letters.

While seeking a response from Mahindra, Ganesh also posted a video of him making the extraordinary portrait and exhibiting his skills. Ganesh, who hails from the Kanchipuram city of Tamil Nadu, wrote that “it’s one of the first drawings of this kind." He added in the caption that he “would love to hear your opinion on this."

In the clip, Ganesh is seen using a black pen to meticulously draw the letters and bring out a spectacular portrait of Anand Mahindra. He makes the highly-detailed sketch and ends the video by giving his initials on the artwork.

Ganesh’s efforts yielded results as he managed to catch the attention of Anand Mahindra. The industrialist not only replied to Ganesh’s Tweet but chose to express his gratitude in Tamil. Mahindra was amazed to see his portrait drawn using Tamil ancient letter and even asked if he could hang the portrait in his house. “For the sake of the grandeur of the Tamil language, I would like to place a portrait in my house in appreciation of the creator," the caption read when translated in English from Tamil.

Besides Mahindra, Ganesh drew praise from numerous users on Twitter while his video garnered more than 3 lakh views.

This user had one word to describe the artwork.

Another lauded Ganesh’s work while also highlighting that a personality like Anand Mahindra deserves such a portrait. One user was impressed by Ganesh’s ingenious idea to use Tamil letters for the portrait.

Now that even Anand Mahindra has given his seal of approval, tell us if you liked Ganesh’s artwork.

