Anand Mahindra Gets New Scorpio-N SUV, Asks Internet to Suggest Names

Dressed in formals and wearing shades, Mahindra Group chairman Anand Mahindra took delivery of his brand new Scorpio-N at a Mahindra showroom. The business tycoon shared a delightful picture of his new SUV on Twitter. In the picture, Anand Mahindra can be seen holding a bouquet of flowers next to a man who seems to be a sales executive. While sharing the picture, Mahindra expressed his excitement on receiving his Scorpio-N and also urged netizens to suggest a good name for his car. Mahindra wrote, “Big day for me; received my Scorpio-N. Need a good name for it. Recommendations welcome!"

Advertisement

Anand Mahindra’s tweet has gone viral with over 54,000 likes. Netizens have praised Mahindra’s candour and his childlike enthusiasm on getting a new car.

Some Twitter users were perplexed if Anand Mahindra had purchased the new SUV or the man posing next to him had bought it and was being given the keys by the chairman himself. Twitter user Aviraj Singh tweeted, “I first thought the person on the left purchased it and the keys are being handed over by @anandmahindra himself."

Anand Mahindra replied to this tweet and clarified that he had brought the car for himself. The 67-year-old also added that he couldn’t wait to get behind the wheel of his new SUV. Mahindra wrote, “Not today. Today I was being selfish. Can’t wait to get behind the wheel."

Advertisement

Advertisement

Anand Mahindra is an avid social media user and has an impressive presence on Twitter. The billionaire industrialist often shares catchy content on the microblogging site. Mahindra’s witty tweets and thoughtful remarks are very well received by Twitterati.

Scorpio-N is one of the most popular cars of Mahindra Auto. The Scorpio-N is being sold alongside the Scorpio Classic. The Scorpio-N is considerably more modern than the Scorpio Classic and comes with the AdrenoX connected car technology. The 2022 Mahindra Scorpio-N is being offered with a 2.0-litre mStallion petrol engine and a 2.2-litre mHawk diesel engine. The Scorpio has cultivated a loyal fan base over the years due to its imposing road presence, practicality and off-roading capabilities.

Read all the Latest Buzz News and Breaking News here