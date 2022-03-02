Anand Mahindra Gives 'Big Shoutout' to Mizoram Commuters for Obeying Traffic Rules

Our country is famed for a lot of things but following traffic rules diligently and maintaining an orderly queue in traffic is certainly not one of them. So, when a rare occurrence where such order is maintained, it catches the attention of people as it did industrialist Anand Mahindra’s who could not help sharing a picture of one such case from Mizoram on social media. It is all too frequent to be stranded in a city traffic gridlock. People tend to drive toward the incoming side of the road to gain an advantage amid all the incessant honking. However, Anand Mahindra’s snapshot, which he posted on Twitter, is out of the ordinary and a fantastic example of how to act in a traffic bottleneck.

According to the original tweet, the photo is from Mizoram. It depicts vehicles in a traffic queue waiting in an orderly fashion, with not a single vehicle going over to the incoming side of the road, even though no vehicles are approaching from that direction. Anand Mahindra retweeted the photo, with all praise for the city of Mizoram.

“What a terrific pic; Not even one vehicle straying over the road marker. Inspirational, with a strong message: it’s up to us to improve the quality of our lives. Play by the rules… A big shoutout to Mizoram," he said.

His tweet which received 72,000 likes in less than 24 hours had quite a few comments who reiterated how orderly Mizoram traffic was. One user talked about the strictness of traffic police in Mizoram and Meghalaya, saying they do not even spare MLAs. Another user commented that the rest of the country should learn from them. Yet another user was quick to point out that Sikkim has similar orderly traffic and posted a picture of a traffic jam at Sikkim’s capital Gangtok to prove his point.

Hopefully, this picture would inspire people to maintain order during a traffic jam.

