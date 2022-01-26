Anand Mahindra Gives Bolero to Maharashtra Blacksmith in Exchange for Car Made from Scrap

Industrialist Anand Mahindra kept his promise to offer a blacksmith from Maharashtra a Bolero in exchange of the car the man had built from scrap material. Last month, Mahindra had posted a video that showed the ingenious vehicle the blacksmith had made from scrap material. In Marathi, he could be heard saying that he, Dattatraya Lohar, had built the iron car himself and fitted it with a a two-wheeler engine and auto-rickshaw tyres. Such jugaad had impressed the industrialist who is known for admiring the resourcefulness of Indians. However, Mahindra soon realised that Dattatreya’s car would not meet most of the safety regulations. Thus he offered to keep the innovative car in Mahindra Research Valley to inspire other engineers, and give a Bolero in return. Dattatreya accepted the offer and Mahindra tweeted about it:

“Delighted that he accepted the offer to exchange his vehicle for a new Bolero. Yesterday his family received the Bolero & we proudly took charge of his creation. It will be part of our collection of cars of all types at our Research Valley & should inspire us to be resourceful."

This is how it started:

“This clearly doesn’t meet with any of the regulations but I will never cease to admire the ingenuity and ‘more with less’ capabilities of our people. And their passion for mobility—not to mention the familiar front grille."

“Local authorities will sooner or later stop him from plying the vehicle since it flouts regulations. I’ll personally offer him a Bolero in exchange. His creation can be displayed at MahindraResearchValley to inspire us, since ‘resourcefulness’ means doing more with less resources."

Netizens were delighted that Mahindra kept his promise.

“I’m still thinking how to react on this entire episode? Just within a month, this topic is logically concluded with humbleness and social responsibility.. Thank u @anandmahindra ji. I see a message for each one of us going forward: message of social responsibility."

“Anand Mahindra ji you are most down to earth millionaire on earth after Ratan Tata."

