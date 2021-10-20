Anand Mahindra Had Nice Things to Say to Elon Musk, the World's Richest Person

The chairman of the conglomerate Mahindra Group, Anand Mahindra is one of those few people who are an amalgamation of a billionaire and a netizen. As a result, his tweets are loaded with flavours of intelligence, insights and imagination. Apart from that, Mahindra also uses the social media space to interact with other tycoons. Recently, he tweeted his reaction-cum-viewpoint on the news of Elon Musk touching a net worth of $241 billion, which is more than the combined net worth of Bill Gates and Warren Buffet, as per a Bloomberg report.

Sharing an article breaking the news, Mahindrain the caption wrote, “Market value is now not a multiple of current earnings but of Audacity, Ambition, and Courage. Rightly, that is a formula that promises outsize future earnings.”

Mahindra’s tweet also contained a hint of appreciation towards Elon’s visionary personality, which sometimes can come out as outright bizarre (Flame throwers, The Boring Company, etc.).

It is not the first time that Mahindra has conveyed his thoughts for Elon through Larry, the bird. In September 2021, Elon shared a tweet that said, “Production is hard. Production with positive cash flow is extremely hard.” Mahindra noticed the tweet and replied, “You said it, @elonmusk. We have been doing that for decades now. Still sweating and slaving away at it. It is our way of life.”

Here are some other interactions between the two tycoons:

Musk became the richest person in the world with a net worth currently at $241 billion. He surpassed the former holder of the position, Jeff Bezos, by a substantial difference of roughly $40 billion. According to the Bloomberg Billionaire Index, Bernard Arnault, CEO, LVMH, is in the third position followed by Bill Gates. Warren Buffet currently stands at the tenth position, with a net worth of $103 billion.

