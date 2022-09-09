Anand Mahindra Hails 'Real Hero' Virat Kohli on His 71st Century

Industrialist Anand Mahindra hailed “real hero" Virat Kohli as he brought up his 71st international century, against Afghanistan on Thursday. Ending the drought of centuries of more than a thousand days, Virat scored an unbeaten 122 at a blistering strike rate of 200. With the special knock, Virat silenced his critics who had been questioning his batting form. Calling Virat, a “real hero, " Mahindra in a tweet said, that the 34-year-old had given a befitting reply to his naysayers. “RISE! Real heroes roll with the punches and prove naysayers wrong their actions," Mahindra wrote while retweeting Virat’s Twitter post after the match. The post features glimpses of Virat’s inning against Afganistan.

Advertisement

Speaking to the broadcaster after his innings, Virat dedicated his century to his wife Anushka Sharma and daughter Vamika. He thanked Anushka for standing by him during the difficult phase and helping him to put things in perspective. “Also, to keep me help the perspective there was one person who stood by me all along and that was Anushka and I dedicated this century to my wife and Vamika as well," he said.

Anushka also shared pictures of Virat celebrating his century on her Instagram. “Forever with you through any and everything," she wrote in the caption.

With Rohit Sharma rested for the match, Virat Kohli, who usually bats at number 3, opened the innings with KL Rahul. The duo got off to a flying start and added 119 runs together before Rahul was dismissed in the 12th over.

Advertisement

Following Rahul’s dismissal, it was a complete Virat Kohli show at the Dubai International stadium as he shifted gears to take on Afghan bowlers. The star batter struck 12 boundaries and six maximums, displaying his wide range of shots to reach to his century. Virat brought up his ton with a six.

Banking on Virat heroics, India posted a mammoth 212 runs on board and returned to limit Afghanistan to 111 runs. Bhuvneshwar Kumar registered a 5-wicket haul while giving just four runs in his four spells.

Though the results of the match remain inconsequential to India’s Asia Cup campaign, it sure has brought some positive news for the team in the run-up to the T20 World Cup later this year.

Read all the Latest Buzz News and Breaking News here