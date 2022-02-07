Anand Mahindra Has This Amritsar Eatery Run By Kids on His 'Food Binge' List, Here's Why

Industrialist Anand Mahindra has shared a video of two brothers, 17 and 11, running an eatery in Amritsar after the death of their father in December 2021. The two kids’ story is narrated by the food blogger who runs the YouTube channel “Amritsar Walking Tours". The blogger explains in the video that after the passing of their father, the entire responsibility of the restaurant now rests upon the two brothers and as such, they are struggling to make ends meet. The rent for the restaurant space is also quite high and the boys are in need of people’s support to help them through their financial crunch. Their father had started the restaurant, “The Grill", just three months ago, but after his passing on December 26 last year, the two kids also have to look after their family apart from running the business.

Sharing the video on Twitter, Mahindra wrote, “These kids are amongst the pluckiest I’ve seen anywhere. May they soon have lines of people waiting to get in to the restaurant. I love Amritsar & usually look forward to the world’s best Jalebis in the city, but I’m going to add this place to my food binge when I’m next in town."

Many people on Twitter expressed their concern about the brothers and a lost childhood, opining that people’s support alone would not help them run a restaurant. Moreover, to run the place they would need to spend money on some necessary amenities. They said that the brothers should be able to focus on their education without having to shoulder such an immense responsibility.

The food blogger ended the video of the restaurant with an appeal to people to visit their restaurant if they’re in Amritsar. He stated that it was a little place but in terms of quality, their food was no less than reputed restaurants. The Internet is known to come together for such causes and netizens have catapulted many such people running small business endeavours into overnight fame. Mahindra himself has done it for multiple people, the latest being a differently-abled man who was offered a job at his company after Mahindra shared a video of the man driving an improvised vehicle.

