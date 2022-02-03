Anand Mahindra Hires Differently-abled Man After Watching His Viral Driving Video

Anand Mahindra, chairman of Mahindra Group, has an eye for the “common" man with uncommon abilities and often takes to Twitter to bring them to the light. He has also helped out such people with little tokens of appreciation multiple times, with people coming together on his Twitter to voice various issues faced by them in the hopes that Mahindra may find it in himself to help. In December last year, Mahindra shared a video of a differently-abled man who had devised a cart-like vehicle and fitted it with a scooty engine. The man, who has no limbs, was able to manoeuvre the vehicle still. In the video, he also shared that he had a family. Mahindra had shared the video, writing, “Received this on my timeline today. Don’t know how old it is or where it’s from, but I’m awestruck by this gentleman who’s not just faced his disabilities but is GRATEFUL for what he has. Ram, can @Mahindralog_MLL make him a Business Associate for last mile delivery?"

It seems now that Mahindra kept his promise. He took to Twitter to share that Birju Ram, the man in the video, has now been employed at one of the company’s EV charging yards in Delhi. Mahindra wrote, “There have been many follow up videos and negative ‘revelations’ about this gentleman on YouTube But I want to thank Ram and @Mahindralog_MLL for employing Birju Ram at one of our EV charging yards in Delhi. EVERYONE deserves a break…"

Advertisement

Advertisement

Recently, Mahindra kept his promise to offer a blacksmith from Maharashtra a Bolero in exchange of the car the man had built from scrap material. Last month, Mahindra had posted a video that showed the ingenious vehicle the blacksmith had made from scrap material. In Marathi, he could be heard saying that he, Dattatraya Lohar, had built the iron car himself and fitted it with a a two-wheeler engine and auto-rickshaw tyres. Such jugaad had impressed the industrialist who is known for admiring the resourcefulness of Indians. However, Mahindra soon realised that Dattatreya’s car would not meet most of the safety regulations. Thus he offered to keep the innovative car in Mahindra Research Valley to inspire other engineers, and give a Bolero in return.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.