Anand Mahindra is All Praises for Congress Leader Milind Deora's Blues Performance

The politicians of India’s oldest political party, the Indian National Congress, didn’t receive much love from voters in state legislative assembly elections, but there is one congress leader who has won millions of hearts on the internet. Recently, Mahindra Group Chairman Anand Mahindra tweeted a clip featuring former Union Minister Milind Deora. No, it isn’t what you’d expect. In the 45 second clip, which is making the rounds on the internet, the congress leader can be seen playing the guitar onstage at the Mahindra Blues Festival.

The video from the festival, held in Mississippi in the United States, has left the netizens astounded. In the now-viral video, the former Union Minister can be seen playing a soothing tune on the guitar with his bandmates, and the vibe of the music will make you watch the video on loop. While sharing the video, the business tycoon called Milind Deora “cool" and revealed that his stage name is MD Mississippi. Mahindra wrote, “And on the marquee, tonight at the Mahindra Blues was former MP & union minister Milind Deora (stage name: MD Mississippi) demonstrating his musical talents. Perhaps the only politician-blues musician in the world. His party is the INC, & with him, the ‘C’ stands for Cool!”

Advertisement

Not just Mahindra, but several netizens found the minister cool. The video, which has struck a chord among netizens, has been viewed more than 69.9k times and has garnered over 14k likes. While retweeting Mahindra’s tweet, many users shared clips of other politicians singing or playing a musical instrument. One user shared a video of Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad Sangma singing Bryan Adams’ Summer of ’69. This is not all. The Meghalaya CM also replied to the comment with a thumbs-up emoticon. Another user tweeted old footage of former US president Bill Clinton playing the saxophone.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Earlier, while sharing the line-up of the blues performance and introducing Deora, the official Twitter account of Mahindra Blues wrote, “This man dons many hats. One of his favourites is the one he wears when shredding his guitar. A prolific Blues guitarist, Milind Deora juggles his time between the world of politics and the world of music — the latter being the one closer to his heart.”

What are your views about the video? What do you think about the musical performance by Milind Deora?

Read all minute-by-minute news updates for Uttar Pradesh election results 2022, Punjab election results 2022, Uttarakhand election results 2022, Manipur election results 2022, and Goa election results 2022.

Click here for seat-wise LIVE result updates.