Anand Mahindra is Impressed by Perfectly Balanced Stack of Steel Plates at Sringeri Temple

Mahindra Group Chairman Anand Mahindra is one of the active members of Twitter and has garnered popularity for his interesting posts. This time the 67-year-old business tycoon took to Twitter and shared a picture from the Sringeri temple in Karnataka. In the caption, he wrote, “That’s awesome. Like a sculpture…A blend of art, precision & functionality. I wonder if there is a compressed video of them assembling it." In the image, numerous plates can be seen stacked together. The picture was initially shared by Asha Kharga and later Anand Mahindra retweeted her post. Asha emphasised the relationship between balance and harmony depicted in the picture.

“The secret of life is to find the right balance in everything you doat the @Sringeri temple in Karnataka, the steel plates show how balance brings harmony. Almost like a modern installation in a simple temple," Kharga wrote. Have a look at the image:

Advertisement

Since uploaded, the image has managed to gather over 2K likes. “Indeed amazing ! We in Bengaluru have many cutlery banks across the city sir.! Also, we encourage #BYOC," wrote a person while Retweeting the image. Another person wrote, “Please Visit to have blessings & sumptuous food." One Twitter user commented, “That is how they arrange every day after 1000’s of people have free meal every day at sree sringeri sharadha peetam. Kitchen to be seen to believe how clean it is…minimum people maximum output. Great administration under the able guidance of Sri Gowrisakar and Acharyal’s blessings."

As per his previous tweet, Mahindra is currently considering opening up a medical studies institution on the campus of Mahindra University. His tweet comes in response to a graphic tweeted by the Times of India involving the number of Indian medical students in foreign countries. The graphic showed China at the top with 23,000 Indian students there, closely followed by currently war-torn Ukraine, with 18,000 students. Mahindra tweeted, “I had no idea that there was such a shortfall of medical colleges in India. @C_P_Gurnani could we explore the idea of establishing a medical studies institution on the campus of @MahindraUni?"

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.