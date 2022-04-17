Anand Mahindra is 'Insanely Jealous' of his Sister, Here's Why

Anand Mahindra is an avid social media user. He has an impressive Twitter following of over nine million people. The billionaire industrialist often shares catchy videos and images on the microblogging site. His witty tweets and thoughtful remarks are very well received by tweeps. There have also been many instances where Anand Mahindra has reached out for help to the underprivileged, so that they can achieve their dreams.

Recently, Anand Mahindra tweeted beautiful images of a tiger which his sister shared with him. He also wrote that the images made him “insanely jealous".

Advertisement

Anand wrote, “I have spent much of my childhood holidaying near Nagarhole sanctuary, been to Corbett several times & yet NEVER seen a tiger in its habitat. And my sister sends me these amazing pics from Bandhavgarh National Park (Photos: Ashish Tirkey, Naturalist) I’m insanely jealous."

Anand’s tweet has gone viral with more than 11,000 likes. Many tweeps have retweeted and commented on the viral post. The Consul General of Canada in Mumbai, Diedrah Kelly, also joined in on the conversation by tagging the business tycoon in one of her tweets. Diedrah tweeted, “School break success - we spotted a tiger! …Anand Mahindra, you’ll have to try again!"

Responding to her tweet, Mahindra wrote, “Thanks for rubbing salt in my wound Diedrah," along with an emoticon.

Twitter user Shashi Arora replied to Mahindra’s tweet by sharing a video of a tiger from the Ranthambore reserve. He wrote, “Sir, you ought to go to Ranthambore (and perhaps stay at Oberoi Vanya Vilas) for some incredible tiger sighting! Here’s a video that I took just a fortnight ago".

Advertisement

One thing is certain, if we go by Anand Mahindra’s tweet, it looks like fear of missing out does affect billionaires also!

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.