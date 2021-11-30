Anand Mahindra is Proud of 'Indian CEO Virus' as Parag Agrawal Becomes Twitter Boss

With the elevation of Parag Agrawal as the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Twitter, over half a dozen global tech companies are now being headed by people of Indian origin. From Google’s Sundar Pichai to Adobe’s Shantanu Narayen to Microsoft’s Satya Nadella, people of Indian origin are leading the world’s most influential companies and playing a vital role in their growth.

On Monday, Agrawal was appointed as the CEO of the leading US tech firm, and business tycoon Anand Mahindra did not miss out to praise the move and termed it as the “Indian CEO virus".

“This is one pandemic that we are happy & proud to say originated in India. It’s the Indian CEO Virus… No vaccine against it," the Mahindra and Mahindra group Chairman wrote on the microblogging site.

Advertisement

See it here:

The industrialist who is quite active on social media and keeps his followers entertained with interesting posts, was replying to a tweet on Indian-origin persons leading some of the world’s top tech companies, such as Adobe, Google, Microsoft, and IBM among others.

Advertisement

Agrawal took over as the new head of Twitter after the social media giant’s co-founder, Jack Dorsey confirmed his resignation by releasing a statement on the micro-blogging platform. Dorsey said that the time has come for him to step down after 16 years of association with Twitter. He also mentioned that he would remain a member of the board of the San Francisco-based tech firm until around May 2022 to help with the transition.

Advertisement

Agrawal, 37, has been with the tech firm for more than a decade and has served as Chief Technology Officer (CTO) since 2017. A role where he oversaw the social network’s growth in blockchain and technical strategy. The IIT Bombay alumnus also holds a PhD in computer science from Stanford University.

It will be interesting to see if the new CEO, who is still a relative unknown, can steer the social network that has underperformed in the market and is currently mired in political scuffles.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.