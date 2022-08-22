Anand Mahindra Lauds Chess Prodigy Praggnanandhaa, Calls Him 'New Occupier of The Throne'

Anand Mahindra has congratulated Indian chess prodigy Rameshbabu Praggnanandhaa on his victory against the reigning 5-time world champion Magnus Carlsen at the FTX Crypto Cup.

Appreciating the young talent, Mahindra wrote, “Take a good look at that young, but intense face. If Chess is a Game of Thrones then there may be a new occupier of the throne soon… (And we should all learn how to spell his name correctly!)"

People, on social media, have appreciated the young sensation.

A user said, “Hopefully he grows his game to challenge for world championships in the near future."

Another said, “Well said, sir. He definitely is a prodigy and Anand (Viswanathan Anand) predicted his growth couple of years back."

“A true gem" was the sentiment on social media.

The Mahindra Group industrialist has sung praises of the young champ earlier as well. “There’s a lesson here being taught by this young man: It’s only when we enjoy our work & our challenges that we can achieve our full potential," he had tweeted earlier.

The young Indian grandmaster has outwitted the World Chess Champion for the third time in just six months. The latest win came on Monday at the FTX Crypto Cup, the American finale of Champions Chess Tour, in Miami.

The 2.5-1.5 win in the first-round encounter on Sunday night in Miami, the first offline event of the tour, put Praggnanandhaa in the top spot along with World No. 1 Magnus Carlsen, Jan-Krzysztof Duda of Poland and Kevin Aronian in the eight-player all-play-all field.

