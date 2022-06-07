Anand Mahindra Mesmerised by Video of Astronaut Working Outside ISS Orbiting Earth

Industrialist Anand Mahindra has shared just the perfect clip to motivate us to work harder. He shared a time-lapse video of astronaut Chris Cassidy working outside the International Space Station. Calling it an “out-of-this-world ballet,” Mahindra wrote about how he wanted his work to be as exciting as the astronaut’s. “Just mesmerising to watch. Literally like an out-of-this-world ballet. I want to start my week believing my work is going to be as critical – and as fascinating – as this astronaut’s work is,” Mahindra wrote in the caption.

Advertisement

Mahindra’s tweet has received thousands of likes. Most people, quite like the Mahindra boss, were amazed by the video.

“Earth spinning and the work in space takes so much time to get it done. Fascinating,” wrote one user.

Another commented, “Wow! I just get over #PlanetEarth and it definitely looks so clean! As for the astronaut, words fail me! Simply beautiful!”

One user complimented Mahindra and wrote, “Sir, your quotes and your comments are so inspiring.”

Advertisement

“Absolutely right. We should start our week or any day with an objective in mind,” read a comment.

Advertisement

The video shows astronaut Cassidy outside the ISS, working to replace the Nickel-Hydrogen batteries with new Lithium-ion batteries. The fascinating clip, originally shared by Wonder of Science on Twitter, accumulated more than 6 lakh views. In the subsequent tweet there were details about the video, according to which astronaut Cassidy took the spacewalk on July 21, 2020.

Spacewalking is one of the most exciting things astronauts do on the ISS. The National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) shared the entire journey of the astronaut going outside the ISS to replace the batteries. Watch the video here:

Mahindra does not hold back from sharing what amazes or inspires him. Recently, he shared a story about a river in Kerala turning pink and claimed it will be his “new screensaver.”

We love the astronaut walk video. What about you?

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.