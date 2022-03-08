Anand Mahindra Reminisces 'Good Old Days' When Company Jeep Cost Rs 12,000

Anand Mahindra is popular for two reasons – first is because he is the chairman of the Mahindra Group. And second is his presence on Twitter. He recently shared a 1960 print advertisement of Mahindra Willys model J. The advertisement mentioned the price of the jeep to be Rs 12,421 after being given a discount of Rs 200. The advertisement was shared by a friend of Anand Mahindra whose family has also been their vehicle distributor for decades. “Aaah the good old days…when prices headed in the right direction!” Mahindra exclaimed. The Willys CJ 3B Jeep, which was available for such a cheap price, today costs more than Rs 4.5 lakh.

Netizens on Twitter didn’t miss the opportunity to joke around with the advertisement and ask silly questions. @shravansampath wrote – “Very good price. Can we still avail?” to which Mahindra replied that he’s trying to figure out which accessories the user could buy with that amount today.

Another user asked Mahindra to book 2 vehicles for the same price as it was in 1960, requesting him to bring back the low price days. To this, Mahindra jokingly responded that he could buy 10 cars for that much, except they’d be toy collectibles instead of real ones.

As many joked about getting the jeep for the good old price, others shared their memories associated with the vehicle. A user mentioned that they used to take that “beauty” to college. He also added that on Kemps Corner bridge, a car hit them from behind. He said nothing happened to the Willys but the guy who crashed it must have spent a good amount to get his bonnet replaced.

Another user showed his 1965 Tourer CJ 3b being repaired in a garage and mentioned that those machines were built to last forever.

The 2022 Mahindra Thar, the latest version of Thar is priced between Rs 13.17 – 15.53 lakh (Ex-showroom price)

