Anand Mahindra Responds After Karnataka Farmer Insulted at Car Showroom

Mahindra Group chairman Anand Mahindra has responded to the controversy that occurred on social media after videos of a Karnataka farmer being insulted purportedly at one of the company’s car showrooms went viral. The farmer, Kempegowda RL, had gone to buy an SUV, but had been humiliated by one of the sales executives who told him that he did not appear to have Rs 10. Kempegowda had arranged for the requisite Rs 10 lakh to buy the car within 30 minutes and returned. After the incident went viral, many Twitter users began to tag Anand Mahindra, demanding that he should look into the matter. Mahindra is quite active on the microblogging site, and has now responded to one of the tweets written by a user.

The Twitter user had written, “Dealers are an integral part of delivering a customer centric experience & we ensure the respect & dignity of all our customers. We are investigating the incident & will take appropriate action, in the case of any transgression, including counselling & training of frontline staff." In response, Mahindra wrote, “The Core Purpose of @MahindraRise is to enable our communities & all stakeholders to Rise. And a key Core Value is to uphold the Dignity of the Individual. Any aberration from this philosophy will be addressed with great urgency."

While many on Twitter were still miffed by the sales executive’s alleged behaviour, some were of the opinion that one incident does not reflect accurately on the company’s credibility.

The incident at the Mahindra showroom had occurred on Friday. Kempegowda, after being insulted by the sales executive, dared them to deliver the car that night if he managed to bring the cash. The officials had been unable to do so since the intervening weekend was a government holiday, as per a Times of India report. He said that the officials hadn’t expected him to be able to do so since the banks had already shut by the time the incident had occurred. However, he had raised the requisite money. Thereafter, he said that he had lost all interest in buying the vehicle and simply wanted a written apology from the showroom. He said that if he did not get one, he would hold a protest in front of the showroom.

