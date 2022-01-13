Anand Mahindra Reveals He Was a Backbencher But Internet 'Knew' it All Along

Business tycoon Anand Mahindra recalled his good old school days by sharing a throwback photo of him visiting one school to mark National Youth Day on Wednesday. The Mahindra Group Chairperson who is known for being very active on social media, took his 8.6 million followers on Twitter down memory lane by posting an old photo of himself, sitting in the classroom. Taking to the microblogging site on the occasion of National Youth Day, which is celebrated to commemorate the birth anniversary of Swami Vivekananda, Mahindra shared a photo when he had visited a school run by an NGO. “Today, on National Youth Day, I believe we celebrate not just the young in age, but also the young at heart. I believe it’s vital to preserve a fresh, youthful outlook to the world around us. Because my batteries are recharged the most when I visit classrooms with our Nanhi Kalis," the 66-year-old tweeted.

While the throwback photo and his motivational message was liked by many, however, it was the photo that got users talking on the microblogging site. The image posted by Mahindra shows him seated on the last bench along with a classroom full of young students.

Seeing the industrialist beaming with joy with children, Twitter users start calling him a “backbencher". Mahindra, who never fails to start an interesting conversation on social media, took things in his stride and replied, “Backbenchers always have the widest possible view of the class and the Universe."

See it here:

His comment got many laughs online and the interaction led to a meme fest on the microblogging site.

“Sixer of a response. Expect nothing less from this fabulous gentleman’s brilliant mind," wrote one user.

“On a lighter note,Backbenchers always make it big sir," quipped another.

A third shared a photo of students standing outside a classroom, with first benchers and last benchers emblazoned on it. “What a fun last benchers enjoying," captioned the photo.

“The last bencher always has a smile," wrote a fourth.

The interaction also encouraged more people to ask questions and the Mahindra boss gladly obliged. One user asked him about what his favourite subjects in school and college were, Mahindra replied back stating it was history.

Another user asked him about his ‘unfavourite’ subject in school or college. Mahindra with his characteristic wisdom replied, “If you’re hungry to learn, no subject is uninteresting. I would not enjoy a subject only if the teacher was uninspiring or unenthusiastic."

