Anand Mahindra Shares 1963 Italian Film Poster 'Omicron' but There's a Twist in Script

Anand Mahindra, the chairman of Mahindra & Mahindra rarely lets his social media pages be devoid of quirky and funny posts and thus even amid a new variant of the coronavirus ‘Omicron’, the businessman has found a lighthearted moment in all of this. Mahindra shared the poster of an Italian movie titled ‘Omicron’, a sci-fi satire made in 1963. He wrote how someone else seems to have beaten him to writing a script for a movie with the same title.

So how did Mahindra find it? In his last tweet before this, he had tweeted how he wished to see a movie with the same name being made but with an interesting storyline of Covid variants as the dark forces while Omicron fighting them as an ‘Avenger’. It seems he had read a report in ‘The Sydney Morning Herald’ which said how this new variant could be the one to help mutate the virus into a more docile form that can lessen the deaths.

However, the Italian film that Mahindra shared with his followers seem to have no real similarity with a pandemic causing virus or similar plot. The film is actually about an alien who takes over the body of a dead factory worker and the latter thus comes back to life. The alien does so in order to learn about the Earth and take control of the planet.

Earlier in a unrelated tweet, Mahindra hailed the recently appointed CEO of Twitter, Parag Agrawal. In an interesting way of phrasing things, Mahindra said how “this is one pandemic that we are happy & proud to say originated in India. It’s the Indian CEO Virus… No vaccine against it."

Mahindra was replying to a tweet on Indian-origin persons leading some of the world’s top tech companies, such as Adobe, Google, Microsoft, and IBM among others.

