Anand Mahindra Shares Monday Motivation Message With a Stunning 'Bird's Eye View' Video

The chairman of Mahindra Group, Anand Mahindra posted a Monday motivation tweet with a real ‘bird’s eye view’. In the clip, a mini-camera can be seen hooked on a bird that is taking flight over what is a breathtaking landscape. Clear blue sky overhead and wonderful greens below, watching it from the bird’s perspective makes it more magnificent.

Anand Mahindra also wrote, “A mini cam hooked on to this magnificent bird allows us to literally get a ‘bird’s eye view.’ I find it useful to start a week by trying to always start with the big picture instead of getting bogged down in the nitty-gritty right away."

The clip, originally posted in 2019, has staked up 1.3 million views along with a flood reaction from social media users. Many users shared the messages they derived from the video. One Twitter user wrote, “What I should learn from this bird is that the height of mountains is like problems. My wings are the opportunities, I should believe in me and fly high by ignoring the mountains."

“No limit is the message of this video," another user commented.

A user highlighted the benefits of seeing the problems with a bird’s eye view.

Meanwhile, Anand Mahindra was recently swept up in an unexpected photoshop meme trend on Twitter. The industrialist tweeted about Mahindra Group introducing a rodeo team in the US. Social media users asked if they were going to see him wearing a cowboy hat soon. To which Mahindra replied he would love to see someone put one over his photos. And so began the meme trend surrounding him. Twitter users shared several photoshopped versions of the industrialist in cowboy hats.

Some edits were more realistic than others. Mahindra also responded to a few of these edits and picked his favourite ones.

