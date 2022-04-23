Anand Mahindra Shares Own Photography on Earth Day in 'Celebration of Planet'

Anand Mahindra has celebrated Earth Day in a unique way. Tagging it as “My own personal celebration,” Anand Mahindra has shared a collection of pictures clicked by him of the various landscapes Mother Earth fosters. Earth Day, which is, each year, celebrated on April 22, aims to spread awareness regarding ways to protect the ecosystem that makes the Earth the most unique planet in the known universe. It also tells people to love, rather than exploit, the various elements on the Earth.

Mahindra, on the same day, showcased his creative way of adoring the beauty that is our blue planet. Two of the pictures display the vast oceans and the sun playing its role as, not a star, but an artist. One picture shows the huge snow-capped mountains shaded scantily with white clouds. There is also a picture of a rainbow amid lush green trees complementing it.

Advertisement

Sharing the picture, Mahindra, in the caption, wrote, “I do not have any sermons to share today, on Earth Day. Only some photographs I have taken over the years. My own personal celebration of this planet.”

Take a look:

In the caption, Mahindra also asked users to share their celebratory photos, and so they did. Netizens did not hold back sharing their share of celebrations and posted their clicks.

One user posted a picture of the mighty Himalayas.

Another posted a couple of snaps of the Tulip Gardens of Kashmir.

Advertisement

Here is an impeccable click of our beloved “Sarson Ke Khet.”

How about a shot straight from the sky?

Here’s one user declaring his love for the moon.

“A beauty called Ladakh!”

Anand Mahindra’s way of celebrating Earth Day kickstarted a full-blown photography event on Twitter and got people to reminisce about the time when they were so mesmerised by the view that they just had to capture it.

What do you think?

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.