Anand Mahindra Shares Photo of Death Certificate Portal in US, Sparks Meme Feast

Have you ever come across the phrase “If you want a thing done well, do it yourself"? Well, our elders have often asked us to be extra cautious with our documents. And therefore, the screenshot of a website shared by Industrialist Anand Mahindra suggests something similar. The grab of the portal shared by Mahindra on Twitter is designed for generating death certificates. It shows two drop-down options where the user has to specify for whom they were generating the certificate.

The screenshot is from an online portal in North Carolina, USA. The now-viral photograph shows a header saying “Online Death Certificate Request" in a bold font. Below the header, the text reads, “Step 1: Who is on the death certificate?" The options that a person can choose from are “Myself" and “Someone Else".

Advertisement

While we agree that the picture is quite amusing and will leave you with several questions, the business tycoon continued the trajectory of his daily dose of wittiness through the caption.

While posting the picture on his official Twitter account, which is loaded with enthralling quirky posts, Mahindra wrote, “So we’re not the only culture that believes in an afterlife." Apart from leaving a section baffled with the ironic options, the screenshot has left the netizens in splits.

https://twitter.com/anandmahindra/status/1552173775512252416?s=20&t=KBaD_7SECpPuomKcw0U2Wg

The post, which is going crazy viral on the internet, sparked a meme fest as many started sharing crazy theories to support the reason behind the post. One user jokingly wrote, “Don’t scoff: sometimes I wake up feeling quite dead. This is where the form comes in handy. I send it to the authorities and they remove me from the income tax list." Another commented, “This option is for those students who make excuses in school that someone was dead in my house, that’s why I didn’t come to school, take this proof." A third user commented, “This is Nothing sir… People cast their votes after their death in our country." A fourth user said, “Forget votes, there are cases of people miraculously ‘coming’ back to life to resume work at government offices after their ‘death’!"

https://twitter.com/GoMechanic_Blog/status/1552207561767600128?s=20&t=8SFxa5EjVvhREKRNr9fndQ

Advertisement

https://twitter.com/gvishv/status/1552177418957651968?s=20&t=X6b6b8kT0ptNtdzKRTQO5A

https://twitter.com/cha420_cha/status/1552223389296762880?s=20&t=0bDWPZjbY2NHpLjgUFQjWg

What are your thoughts on this hilarious post?

Read all the Latest News and Breaking News here