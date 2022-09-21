Anand Mahindra Shares Video of Onam Celebrations in Antarctica, Calls it ‘Outstanding’

Onam, the harvest festival, celebrates the return of the legendary King Mahabali/Maveli to the state. As the Onam celebrations in Kerala are drawing to a close for the year, a video of a group of men celebrating the harvest festival in Antarctica has gone viral. Industrialist Anand Mahindra shared a video of men carving a pookalam design on the frozen ice that shows their Malayali spirit to celebrate Onam that did not wither away despite the dropping temperatures.

An essential element of the Onam celebrations is putting in place a Pookalam. However, since there aren’t any flowers in the polar regions, hammers, knives, and screwdrivers were used to draw flowers on the frozen lake’s surface. Their effort was praised by Anand Mahindra as being exceptional.

Advertisement

“You cannot prevent Indians from celebrating Onam. Even in Antarctica. Outstanding," Mahindra wrote in the video’s caption. In the video, five men wearing winter clothing can be seen using tools to carve out a floral pattern in the frozen ice along with “Onam @ Antarctica" carved next to it. The carving featured a coconut tree and a Vallam, a boat used in Onam races, which symbolise the heart of the festival. They can be seen taking photos of the design as a group after they’ve finished it. The video has garnered over 139,000 views on Twitter.

As a user put it, “Next Onam story will be from Mars. The Malayali spirit is unstoppable."

Another user commented, “Creative one. But I guess that’s the case with any Indian festivals & Indians across the world. The Indianess, tradition & the festival spirit is something u can’t take away from any Indian wherever he is in the globe."

Advertisement

The pookalam has been carved over the lake by five people from a 22-person team staying there as a part of India’s 41st Antarctic Exploration Project. At -25 degrees Celsius temperature, the pookalam was created in front of the Bharti Station, an Indian research facility.

Read all the Latest Buzz News and Breaking News here