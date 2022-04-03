Anand Mahindra Shares Why India Produces Highest Number of 2-Wheelers in World

Industrialist Anand Mahindra recently shared why India manufactures the highest number of two-wheelers in the world. Sharing a photo of a man who precariously balances two stacks of plastic chair, a large number of sleeping mats and also a woman on a two-wheeler, Mahindra said that Indians can carry the highest volume of cargo per square inch of wheel. The photo has garnered 18,000 likes till now.

“Now you know why India makes the most two-wheelers in the world. We know how to carry the highest volume of cargo per square inch of wheel…We are like that only… #Sunday."

While a few users agreed with the industrialist, many said that the tweet glorifies poverty and overloading by vehicles.

“Thats beauty or Talent of Incrdible India sir…"

“It carries love too."

“Anand really knows how to dive into treasure trove of such brilliant memes. Now, which company and model is this bike? Surely a winner USP…. till the time cops delve deep into Motor Vehicle Rules."

“Accident cases by two - wheelers increases in the last few years we must resolve this issue…"

“We Indians are quite innovative too…"

“its not worth romanticizing sir…"

“Two wheeler is not goods vehicle. It needs permit for goods vehicle. RTO must take cognizance or else you may not know what is actually carried. It’s a matter of concern."

Earlier, Anand Mahindra shared the video of a cyclist skillfully balancing a bundle of clothes on his head while he cycles hands-free. “This, man is a human Segway, with a built-in gyroscope in his body! Incredible sense of balance." Mahindra also expressed that there are many talented people like the man in the video who don’t get spotted or recognized. He said that one could be a talented gymnast or a sportsperson who needs training but unfortunately doesn’t get spotted.

