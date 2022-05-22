Anand Mahindra Tweets About India's First Licensed Armless Driver Who is Inspiring Many

Anand Mahindra tweeted a story about the first licensed armless driver in India and said that it would be an honour if the man drove Mahindra vehicles. The video story, reported by Brut, tells the story of Vikram Agnihotri from Indore who lost both his arms in an electrical accident when he was a child. However, that did not stop him from learning any activity. He not only drives, but also swims, skates and studies law. However, the driving license did not come easy as there was no provision in India’s Motor Vehicle Act to provide it to double amputees. He appealed and changed the Act to get a driving license. He also learnt driving from YouTube as no school agreed to teach him.

“It would be an honour and a privilege to have this man drive our cars. Vikram, I bow low to you. You are what we call a Rise story. Thank you for inspiring us to embrace life with gratitude…"

Advertisement

This is what Vikram said:

“I’m elated, on top of the world. This is power of recognition. Thank you Mr. Mahindra sir for providing the much needed motivation to continue as the pall bearer for millions of differently abled inspiring to get a driving licence. We all need a friend who says, “GOOD JOB."

Netizens were inspired by his story.

Truly an honor & am feeling proud. Thank you for sharing your thoughts.

Advertisement

“I had heard of foot and mouth artists yet this is first where one witnesses how he has has enabled himself inspite of such disability. An inspiration to many."

“Sir, I bow down to your courage and dedication to make life better for self and others. I am sure your story would inspire millions around the world."

“Thank you for being such an inspiration Vikram sir.Even after being perfectly well we compliant for so many things,hats off to you."

Advertisement

“True inspiration to many."

“What an inspiration for the whole generation of people with different disabilities.. Hats off to his commitment, determination."

“Yes, these are stories of hope, resilience!!! Kudos to Vikram."

“When will car owners & manufacturers in India will realise their social accountability? Currently, including @anandmahindra

’s company, NONE manufactures modified cars for us (People with Disabilities). We are forced to find our own jugaad. #RiseUp Non-Disabled Folks!!"

An activist pointed out that no car manufacturer in India makes modified vehicles for the differently-abled.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.