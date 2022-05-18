Anand Mahindra Wants a Shimla-inspired Lego Set after Seeing this Photo

Industrialist Anand Mahindra has requested the Lego Group to make a Shimla-inspired Lego set. The thought occurred to him after a user called ‘Heritage Guy’ posted a photo of colourful houses in the hill station and captioned it “Vibrant Colors of Shimla." The vibrantly-coloured houses built very close to each other looked like a Lego creation indeed.

“Hey @LEGO_Group How about a Shimla-inspired Lego set?"

Users pointed out that though the colourful houses might be pleasing to the eye, the photo shows rampant construction on hills.

Advertisement

“To me it is no less than a concrete jungle , and capital is also on a verge to explode due to its topography and heavy construction and it breaks my heart seeing my state’s capital living like that."

“If Lego does create this, they should also put up a (cigrette box like) piece on the toy box that; the houses were built on the mountain by cutting off all available trees…"

“Shimla city lego should include community spaces, breather between colorful buildings, and wider roads, in fact, every city should develop with a proper plan, without it, its a mirage of outward beauty…"

Advertisement

“What we are missing here are the pine trees in the slopes of the Mountain."

Last year, experts said that unscientific construction is leading to landslides in Himachal Pradesh. YP Sundriyal of the Department of Geology with Hemwati Nandan Bahuguna Garhwal University in Uttarakhand told IANS, “The construction of roads should be done with all scientific techniques. At present, we just see roads are being made or widened without taking proper measures such as no slope stability, lack of good quality retaining wall and rock bolting. All these measures can restrict the damage done by landslides up to some extent. Citing a huge gap between planning and implementation, Sundriyal said for instance rainfall patterns are changing, temperatures have been increasing along with extreme weather events."

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.