Anand Mahindra Wants 'Victory Vaccine' From Ben Stokes, Asks SII For Help

Anand Mahindra has not held himself back while praising for English batsman Ben Stokes since the team’s victory against Pakistan in the T20 World Cup 2022 on Sunday. He even jokingly asked the Serum Institute of India (SII) about creating a “victory vaccine" by extracting some fluids from the cricketer’s vein and wanted to sign up for the first dose.

“Hello, is that the Serum Institute of India? Could you please extract some fluid from the veins of Ben Stokes and make a vaccine out of it? A Victory Vaccine. Because this gentleman just doesn’t know how to lose…Where can I sign up for the first dose?" Anand Mahindra tweeted.

The tweet garnered more than five thousand nine hundred likes and got three hundred and twenty retweets. Social media users agreed with Anand Mahindra, and some of them left comments on the tweet thread. One of the users wrote, “Yeah, we need this serum for our players."

Another user added, “That is the power of victory and admiration for chivalry."

A third user mentioned, “He is a champion player. In every important game, he was there to take his team over the line. Respect."

Stokes has received acclaim from many people, including Anand Mahindra. Jos Buttler, the captain of the England team, claimed that he is “the ultimate competitor in anything he does."

According to NDTV, at the post-game presentation ceremony, the England captain stated, “And that man again, Ben Stokes is there at the end. He is the ultimate competitor in anything he does and has the experience to bank on as well. He timed it perfectly, the impetus that he and Moeen Ali had just taken it away from Pakistan."

With an undefeated 84 not out, Stokes had led England’s victory against New Zealand in the 2019 ODI World Cup final. On Sunday, Stokes initially had difficulties against Pakistani pacers but guided his team beyond the finish line with a solid 52 not out off 49 balls with five fours and a six, assisting in their second T20 World Cup victory.

