Anand Mahindra's Hilarious Pooch Prediction Post on T20 World Cup 2022 Finals Leaves Twitter in Splits

After the Indian cricket team came out with flying colours in a thriller match against Zimbabwe on Sunday, they’re set to face England in the semi-finals on Thursday, November 10. Now, many cricket experts have been predicting which team is likely to take the winning trophy home. Amidst this, business tycoon Anand Mahindra’s hilarious prediction post for the upcoming final match has left Twitter in splits. For those unaware, the Mahindra owner doesn’t hold back from hopping on new social trends and sharing quirky posts to keep his online family entertained.

This time, he chose a funny dog video to make a hilarious reference to the T20 World Cup 2022 finals and the internet user are unable to unsee it. In the clip, a pooch can be seen stretching itself between a tree and a cemented wall to peek at what’s happening on the other side of the wall. It rises and peeks down all while perfectly maintaining its grip. While sharing the clip, the Mahindra owner wrote, “I asked this pooch to look into the future and tell me who would be in the finals of the T20 World Cup 2022. It figured out this ingenious way to look over the ‘wall’ of the present. What do you think it saw?" Watch the funny clip here:

As soon as the video surfaced online, a barrage of users responded to what the pooch might have predicted. One of them wrote, “It saw team India will be standing with the trophy next Sunday."

Another joked, “Sir irrespective of whatever it saw, it can be a very good fielder in the boundary – perhaps the teams participating can use some of its agility and flexibility in their games."

One more joined, “The one who will ‘Stretch‘ like him will win."

The video has garnered over six hundred and thirty-one thousand likes on the micro-blogging site. Notably, the Rohit Sharma-led team in blue registered a victory by 71 runs against Zimbabwe. The finals of the T20 World Cup 2022 is scheduled to take place on Sunday, November 13.

