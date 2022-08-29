Anand Mahindra's Monday Motivation Post Has a Noida Twin Tower Demolition Connection

Country on August 28 witnessed the fall of the Supertech Twin Towers of Noida in 9 seconds. While netizens on micro-blogging site Twitter widely shared the video of the country’s highest-ever building demolition, Industrialist Anand Mahindra also dropped a glimpse of the apartment turning into dust along with a life lesson on Monday. “Why am I using the demolition of the Noida towers for #MondayMotivation? Because it reminds me of the dangers of letting our egos get too tall. Sometimes we need explosives to demolish the excess ego," he tweeted.

The towers, which stood taller than Qutub Minar, were razed to the ground within seconds through 3,700 kilograms of explosives. Supreme Court ordered the demolition a year back, after finding out that the Supertech Ltd had violated building norms.

Anand Mahindra’s thought-provoking tweet received thumbs up from the netizens in the comment section. One of them wrote that sometimes we need explosives to demolish the excess ego adding that he was extremely impressed with the notion. The social media user also urged Anand Mahindra to keep guiding the “politicians by his writings" for the country to become a better place.

Another one chimed in, “First step in solving any problem is actually admitting that we have the problem. Admitting that problem is directly linked with ego. Once ego sets-in, it is time for explosives!"

A third one also agreed with the business magnate.

Check out other reactions here:

As per the reports, over 5,000 people were asked to leave their homes, hours before the demolition was carried out. Traffic movement was also suspended for some time and several pets from the area were rescued before the procedure. As planned, the twin tower was razzed to rubble via the “waterfall technique."

