Anand Mahindra's Reaction to UK's Political Crisis is a Meme Laced With Desi Humour

Industrialist Anand Mahindra has shared his take on the ongoing political crisis in the United Kingdom with a meme that’s laced with “desi humour". Mahindra posted a picture of 10, Downing Street- the official residence of the UK’s Prime Minister, decorated with dry mango leaves and a Swastika sign, a symbol of spirituality and divinity in the Hindu religion. “The future of 10 Downing Street? The famed British humour is now laced with Desi humour," Mahindra wrote while posting the picture on Twitter.

The tweet comes in the backdrop of former UK Finance Minister Rishi Sunak launching his official campaign to run for the post of the country’s Prime Minister.

Mahindra’s tweet so far has garnered nearly 19 thousand likes along with a flood of reactions from social media users. “Waiting for the moment," wrote a user while another commented that it would be amazing to see how tables turn and the British get governed by an Indian-origin person when Sunak wins the election.

Sunak, who oversaw the UK’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic with an economic support package of $481 billion, is among the favourites to replace Boris Johnson for the PM job. While Sunak’s popularity suffered a dent in recent weeks after he raised payroll taxes in April to fund higher health and social care spending, the 42-year-old enjoys the largest support among Conservative lawmakers who have publicly stated a preference.

Sunak had found himself in the middle of a controversy after his wife, Akshata Murthy, daughter of IT giant Infosys co-founder N. R. Narayana Murthy was found to be not paying British tax on her foreign income using “non-domiciled" status. The special status is given to foreign nationals who do not regard Britain as their permanent home. Akshata later said that she will pay the taxes on her global income

Sunak in the run-up to his election has promised to cut down taxes after inflation, which hit a 40-year high of 9.1% in May, comes under control.

