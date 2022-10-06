Anand Mahindra's Tweet on Flexibility of English Language is On Point

Anand Mahindra never fails to entertain internet users with his tweets. The chairperson of Mahindra & Mahindra recently took to Twitter to share an image with text that made the internet laugh out loud. The image posted by Mahindra read, “The guy at the furniture store told me the sofa would seat 5 people without any problems. Then it occurred to me, I don’t think I know 5 people without any problems." The lines perfectly depict the complex and confusing nature of the English language.

“So true. And I think the English language is remarkable. It’s as malleable as clay. Now I don’t think I’ll ever be able to use the phrase ‘without any problems’ again in place of easily’," Mahindra wrote while taking a dig at the confusing nature of the English language.

“Meanwhile all my childhood I was told that “I am not good at English"," joked a third.

Another user teased Mahindra, saying, “I thought the joke was you dint know 5 people who would sit next to each other."

Anand Mahindra’s tweets frequently have an underlying message or reminder for his more than nine million followers on the microblogging site. The industrialist had recently shared an inspiring video of an Indian Army veteran, who despite his inability to stand on his own, did the perfect salute to a passing parade.

The video shared by Anand Mahindra was from the felicitation ceremony of 100-year-old ex-drill Instructor, Hony Capt Govindswamy, VSM, Retd.

