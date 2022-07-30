Ananya Panday's Calm Reply to 'Cheeky' Reporter Who Tried to Roast Her Impresses Internet

Ananya Panday is no stranger to being trolled on the Internet and recently opened up about it on Koffee With Karan regarding how it affects her mental health. While she said she is just a girl trying to do her job, she also conceded that she saw where people were coming from to an extent. Now, in a video going viral on Instagram, the actor could be seen handling a reporter’s “cheeky" roast with grace, while her Liger co-star Vijay Deverakonda could be seen speaking up for her.

In a video shared by koimoi, the reporter alluded to her “talent" of being able to touch her tongue to her nose- something that Ananya has been widely trolled for- and asked her if she had any other such talents. She told him that there weren’t any new talents as of now, and that she would inform him should there be any. Vijay, recognising the roast, quipped that the reporter was a “cheeky fellow".

Advertisement

“One thing which I love about Ananya is that usually people are making fun of her and trying to insult her but she never says harsh words… she reacts very sweetly and respectably… never gets hyper," commented an Instagram user. “She is so honest and well mannered but I don’t know why people troll her all the time," wrote another. Another wrote, “Opportunities are not the only reason why nepo kids go far ahead in career. This kind of cool, calm and thick skin is the very reason why nepo kids go ahead in life. Because they have good background. Liked the way she kept her cool. Shame on pathetic journalism [sic]."

Advertisement

Recently, Ananya’s take on Arjun Reddy also impressed the Internet. Ananya Panday and Vijay Deverakonda recently appeared on Koffee With Karan season 7 and made for an interesting episode. An exchange of hers with Karan Johar is now going viral for all the right reasons. When Karan asked her if she was “one of the girls" who loved Arjun Reddy, a character played by Vijay Deverakonda in the titular film which was remade as Kabir Singh in Hindi, her answer was deemed to be refreshingly “mature" by Twitter users.

Advertisement

Ananya said that she liked the songs in the film but she wouldn’t be okay with a relationship like the one portrayed in the film, either for herself or for her friends. She also spoke about how many people watch something on screen and start to believe that “it’s okay to start behaving like that in real life."

Read all the Latest News and Breaking News here