Ananya Panday's 'Mature' Take on Arjun Reddy on Koffee With Karan Wins Her New Fans

Ananya Panday and Vijay Deverakonda recently appeared on Koffee With Karan season 7 and made for an interesting episode. Ananya is no stranger to being trolled on the Internet, but fortunately, an exchange of hers with Karan Johar is now going viral for all the right reasons. When Karan asked her if she was “one of the girls" who loved Arjun Reddy, a character played by Vijay Deverakonda in the titular film which was remade as Kabir Singh in Hindi, her answer was deemed to be refreshingly “mature" by Twitter users.

Ananya said that she liked the songs in the film but she wouldn’t be okay with a relationship like the one portrayed in the film, either for herself or for her friends. She also spoke about how many people watch something on screen and start to believe that “it’s okay to start behaving like that in real life."

On the episode, while Karan asked Vijay about his rumored relationship with Rashmika Mandanna, he also hinted that something is brewing between Aditya Roy Kapur and Ananya Panday. However, the latter did not confirm anything about her current dating status, it was revealed that she dated Ishaan Khatter and also had a crush on Aryan Khan growing up.

