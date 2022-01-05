‘Anar Kulfi’ is the Newest Food Combo in Town and Foodies Want a Bite

The internet is filled with obnoxious food combos that street-side vendors and eateries come up with to attract more customers at their door. However, most of these combos are not even worth mentioning and the ones that go viral are generally unable to impress the internet. Very rarely will you happen to come across a combo that actually impresses your taste buds successfully and this video is one of those rare kinds. Indians do have a sweet tooth and hence, desserts constitute an important part of our cuisine. On the hunt for different dessert dishes that can be made from kulfi, a food blogger chanced upon a dish where kulfi has been the focus of a mouthwatering experiment. So if you are ready to be left drooling like countless others who have watched it, here is a video of ‘Anar Kulfi’.

Advertisement

The video was shared by a food blogger named Hardik Malik on his Instagram handle with the caption, “Have you ever tried this?" The caption also stated that an eatery named Jai Veer Chaap located in Rohini, Delhi, prepared the dish. In the video, a street vendor removes a pomegranate, which has icicles formed, from a deep freezer. Cutting open the whole fruit reveals that there is no pulp within the fruit but pomegranate flavored kulfi instead. Seemingly, the top of the fruit had been cut off to scoop out the seeds and the pulp from it, following which kulfi was used to stuff the empty fruit and kept in the deep freezer.

The combo received positive response from netizens with 243,005 likes. The comment section was full with heart emoticons from users, who approved the dish.

“Wow," wrote an Instagram user. “Seems cool," posted another. “Badhiya hai yeh [This is good]," expressed a third. “This looks so yummy," commented another.

So, are you paying a visit to Jai Veer Chaap to have a taste of this delicacy?

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.