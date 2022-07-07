Andhra Farmer Gets New Lease of Life After Doctors Pluck Out Live Prawn from His Nose

In an extremely rare occurrence, a prawn recently turned into a death sentence for a farmer in Andhra Pradesh. Fortunately for the unsuspecting man, doctors came to his rescue just in the nick of time. It all began when Satyanarayana was cultivating at a farm pond within the vicinity of Ganapavaram, when, out of nowhere, a prawn launched itself from the water all the way up to his nose.

With the prawn stuck inside, making it hard for him to breathe, the next logical move saw the farmer trying desperately to free himself from the animal by shimmying it off only to realise that the prawn had made its way deep inside his nose.

Seeing him struggling for his life, a fellow farmer rushed Satyanarayana to a hospital. Giving a happy end to his life and death problem, the doctors removed the live prawn from his nose. The incident took place in Ganapavaram of West Godavari district in Andhra Pradesh.

The doctors, with the help of endoscopy, located the prawn and also located the small-sized skewers of it that pricked the internals of Satyanarayana’s nose.

The doctors then tactfully removed the prawn from his nose without any harm to the lungs with the skewers. To everyone’s surprise, the prawn emerged alive.

