A businessman from Andhra Pradesh, who was staying at a Bengaluru resort since July, has reportedly fled without paying his bill of up to Rs 3.2 lakh. The high end resort at Devanahalli in Bengaluru Rural district filed a complaint against K Rajesh of Puttaparthi, Andhra Pradesh, for conning the resort by leaving without settling his bill or informing the staff. According to a Times of India report, Rajesh had checked in at the resort on July 23 and had regularly paid his bills till the end of September, which came to about Rs 8 lakh. Following this, he extended his stay at the resort situated near Kempegowda International Airport, and reportedly drove off in the second week of November without paying the bill for the remaining 41 days.

The manager of the resort, Yeshwant, told The Times of India that Rajesh had been a regular customer since mid-2020 and often stayed in a single room for 3-4 days. He had even stayed for one or two months a couple of times. He would promptly pay bills for rooms as well as for the food. “On July 23, he checked into a room. The rent per day came up to Rs 7,850. He cleared the bill up to September 30 and told me that he would extend his stay for business purposes. Being an old customer and making prompt payments, he was allowed to continue staying without making any advance." He was also not stopped by security when he left in the early hours of November 11 as he often used to go for long drives.

Rajesh apparently ran different businesses and introduced himself as a realtor with lands in Andhra Pradesh and Bengaluru, as per Times of India. He has reportedly been booked under Indian Penal Code sections 406 (criminal breach of trust) and 420 (cheating and dishonestly inducing delivery of property).

In a similar incident in September, a man who had booked two rooms at a Mumbai hotel for eight months, escaped through the bathroom window without paying his bill that ran up to Rs 25 lakh. In 2019, a businessman from Visakhapatnam stayed in a luxury suite at Taj Banjara in Hyderabad for over 100 days. After paying Rs 13.62 lakh out of his total bill of Rs 25.96 lakh, the man allegedly left the hotel without informing anyone.

