Andhra Pradesh Con-woman With Many Faces and Names Dupes Divorced Men, Nabbed

Indrani, 65, of Pudupettai in Tiruvallur district, Tamil Nadu, lives with her divorced son, 35, who works as a manager at a private organistion. For six years, she had been seeking a woman to marry her son. Finally, last year, she came in touch with a woman called Saranya, hailing from Puttur in Tirupati district, Andhra Pradesh, through a marriage broker. After coming to know that Indrani along with her son would be coming to her hometown to see her, 54-year-old Saranya visited a beauty parlour and allegedly changed her appearance significantly, leading them to think she was in her late thirties. Saranya married Indrani’s son at Tiruvallur in a grand ceremony, where the bridegroom’s family gave 25 sovereign gold to Saranya.

A few days later, trouble brewed when Saranya started harassing her husband and mother-in-law by demanding that they register their properties under her (Saranya’s) name. In the meantime, she sent Indrani out of their home. Unable to bear the harassment, her husband asked her to give him her Aadhaar card so he could register the properties under her name. Seeing the name ‘Ravi’ in the care-of field on the Aadhaar card, Indrani and her son grew suspicious about Saranya and filed a complaint with the police.

The mother and the son were in for a shock after the police conducted an investigation with the help of the Aadhaar card. Saranya alias Sukanya alias Sandhya of Puttur had already gotten married to one Ravi from the same town. They also had two daughters together, both of whom were married. After disputes with Ravi, Saranya had been living with her mother. Financial problems cropped up for them as they had no source of income. In order to overcome the difficulties, Saranya thought of a second marriage and started approaching marriage brokers. With their help, she started targeting divorced middle-aged persons.

She married one Subramani by introducing herself as Sandhya and stayed with him almost for a period of 11 years. She left him during the Covid-19 pandemic and came back to her mother. After coming to know of Indrani’s intention to remarry her son, she introduced herself as Saranya with an intention to swindle them of their properties.

Saranya had also filed a police case against her first husband Ravi and collected a ransom of Rs 10 lakh from him. Further investigation in the case is on.

