Andhra Pradesh Snake-catcher Rescues 13-foot King Cobra Caught at Oil Plantation

Over the weekend, a king cobra measuring 13 feet was caught by a snake catcher at a palm oil plantation in the Eastern Ghats. The incident was reported by DD news on Instagram with a photo of the snake catcher named Venkatesh, who held the snake in his hand. The tweet read – “On Sunday, a 13-foot-tall Kodetrachu (Kingcobra) entered the palm oil plantation of a farmer named Saidarao near Ghat Road in the zone.”

The thread explained the ordeal – “He provided information over the phone to snake catcher Venkatesh, a member of the Eastern Ghats Wildlife Society. After a while, Venkatesh reached the garden and … cunningly caught the King cobra. It was then put in a gonad bag and left in the Vantlamamidi forest area.” Reacting to the thread, a user commented: “Wow. That’s very big.”

A 15-foot king cobra was caught from Narasipuram village in Coimbatore, Tamil Nadu in July, 2020 by the Tamil Nadu forest department. It was later released in the Siruvani forest.

King cobra is one of the most venomous snakes on the planet and can grow up to 18 feet in length and is the longest of all snakes.

The International Union for Conservation of Nature has listed king cobras on the Red List of threatened species. The IUCN did it in 2010 to protect king cobras from going extinct. The dangers faced by the reptile are too many and their habitats are destroyed due to heavy deforestation. Other than this, king cobras are also collected for international pet trade and hurt by humans for their reputation of being violent and attacking. Indian government implants microchips in captive king cobras to see if the snakes have been abducted or otherwise.

