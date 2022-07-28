Andhra Villagers Use Umbrellas, Mosquito Nets to Catch Fish as Canals Fill to Brim amid Rains

With heavy rains lashing many parts of Andhra Pradesh and most of the reservoirs in the state were filled to the brim due to continuous downpours. Needless to say, some locals have been facing difficulties with the incessant rains. However, others have turned the advert situation to their advantage and started fishing with umbrellas, and mosquito nets.

Villagers of Daivalaravuru of Korisapadu Mandal in Bapatla district have been making a big catch of fish in the over-flooded canals. They are catching a huge quantity of fish with the help of umbrellas and mosquito nets instead of traditional fishing nets. Taking a cue from the Daivalaravuru youngsters, the people of surrounding villagers also started fishing and catching in huge quantities. It’s safe to say that the rain has bought a bounty of fish to the Daivalaravuru people.

In another, unrelated incident, people in the Jagtial town of Telangana were left puzzled as they witnessed fish raining down the sky this Friday and Saturday. Some even captured the rare natural occurrence on their camera and shared the video on social media, reported ABP news. In one such video, uploaded on YouTube, a person can be seen trying to hold a flapping fish that came down along with the rain.

Reportedly, this was due to a rare weather phenomenon known as rain of animals. During such an event, small aquatic animals like crabs, small fish, and frogs are picked up by waterspouts and get sucked into the sky. Later, when the waterspout loses power, these creatures end up getting rained down on the land with water, baffling people.

Marine animals like fish get transported away from their natural habitat due to the weather phenomenon. Now, while the occurrence may be rare, this wasn’t the first time people had witnessed an animal rain.

Last year in October, residents of Uttar Pradesh’s Bhadohi district witnessed the same phenomenon where fish started to fall from the sky. The marine creatures had accompanied strong winds and heavy rain that lashed the region that day. Small fish were seen raining near the Kandhiya Gate area of Chauri that left the onlookers fascinated.

