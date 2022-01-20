Andrew Garfield Once Sang the Spider-Man Theme and Twitter Wants it on Spotify

British-American actor Andrew Garfield left many Marvel fans surprised with his appearance in the Spider-Man No Way Home film. The 38-year-old reprised his role of Peter Parker in the latest Marvel movie which starred Tom Holland as the friendly neighbourhood hero. Considering Garfield’s reprisal of the role, many fans are now revisiting a video from 2014 where the actor serenaded the audience with his version of the Spider-Man theme song. In 2014, Garfield was seen in The Amazing Spider-Man 2 which starred Jamie Foxx and Emma Stone as well. To promote his movie, the actor had come on the Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon. During his appearance on the show,Jimmy asked Garfield to sing the theme song of Spider-Man show. Garfield’s version of the Spider-Man theme song was unlike the usual upbeat music. The actor played soothing tunes on guitar and sang the song in a more subtle manner. The acoustic version of the song is once again being appreciated by netizens. The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon shared the video once again on Facebook and Twitter earlier this week.

Fans have shared their reaction to Garfield’s talent in the comments. As one user wrote, “I want an Amazing Spider-Man 3 with this performance included now.” Another user wrote, “Sign him up for Spider-man 3 please. Movie Title: Super Amazing Spider-man.” For some,the performance was hilarious yet amazing as one of the comments read, “Hilarious Andrew Garfield…what an awesome performance.”

Spider-Man No Way Home which deals with the existence of the multiverse saw Garfield, and Tobey Maguire reprising their roles as the superhero since they both played Spider-Man in previous movies. Garfield’s latest movie Tick Tick Boom also sees him impressing his audience with his singing skills. Directed by Lin-Manuel Miranda, Tick Tick Boom is an autobiographical musical by playwright Jonathan Larson. Garfield took training in singing to perfect his role as Larson in the movie which narrates the story of the aspiring composer in New York City who is worried he made the wrong career choice.

