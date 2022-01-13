Andrew Garfield Was Called 'Not Handsome Enough' and Twitter Wants Hollywood to Sit Down

Andrew Garfield, currently basking in Spiderman: No Way Home success, has been all the rage on social media of late and for good reason. There’s a common grievance among fans that Garfield’s recognition has been long overdue. Adding onto that, it has come to light that Garfield was once told he wasn’t ‘handsome enough’ to play Prince Caspian in the ‘Chronicles of Narnia’ film franchise. The actor told Entertainment Tonight he was “desperate" to play in the Narnia movies when he was starting out in Hollywood, but the casting team told him he didn’t have the right look for Caspian’s role. “And that handsome, brilliant actor Ben Barnes ended up getting the role. I think it was down to me and him, and I remember I was obsessed," a Variety report quoted him as saying. After nagging his agent way too many times, Garfield found out that he had lost the role because he wasn’t considered handsome enough.

Twitter, of course, was having none of that. Even though Garfield’s comments were made in good humour, Twitterati seemed ready to go to war for arguably their favourite Spiderman.

One Twitter user wrote, “Oddly enough one of the criticisms of Garfield in The Amazing Spiderman was that he was too good looking to play “nerdy" Peter Parker." It goes to show there’s no satisfying the ever-mutating beauty standards of Hollywood.

Another wrote, “ben and andrew are the same man in different font. andrew is in italics and ben is bold, tell me i’m wrong, (sic)" and no one was telling them they were wrong.

Recently, Garfield’s appearance in ‘No Way Home’ rekindled fans’ love for his portrayal of the friendly neighbourhood superhero. While Garfield’s Spider-Man was last seen failing to save his girlfriend Gwen Stacy (Emma Stone) from Green Goblin (Dane DeHaan) in The Amazing Spider-Man 2, he appears in ‘No Way Home’ after Doctor Strange’s spell went wrong and brought in villains from the multiverse. After fans were awed by Garfield’s appearance in the latest release, fans took to Twitter to appreciate the actor and his character. While some said Garfield is their favorite Peter Parker, some want him to reprise his role for at least another film.

