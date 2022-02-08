'Women Don't Have Any Right': Angelina Jolie Shares Heart-wrenching Letter from Afghan Girl

In August last year, the world watched in helpless despair as the Taliban took over Afghanistan and threatened hard-fought development gains achieved over the past two decades in the country. Known to be overtly misogynist in their ideals, the Taliban mercilessly repressed the women in the country and banned any sort of employment or education for women, apart from other atrocities. While this was part of the international media spotlight for a while, the attention gradually faded but it has been brought to the fore once again by none other than Hollywood star Angelina Jolie. Jolie, who is well-known for her humanitarian activities, has used her recent social media post to draw attention to the plight of Afghan women. She shared a heart-wrenching letter that a young Afghan woman wrote to her but blurred out her name to protect her identity.

Jolie also released a series of slides with the names of women activists in Afghanistan who had disappeared, along with the letter. Alia Azizi, Parwana Ibrahimkhel, Mursal Ayar, Zahra Mohammadi, Tamana Zaryab Paryani, and her three sisters were some of the names of the activists who disappeared. The letter spoke of how the young Afghan girl has not been able to go back to school ever since the Taliban seized power. She has written that she may probably never be able to go outside or merely even speak again, just because she is a woman. The rights of women are being taken away from them and they are not allowed to do anything at all, the unidentified woman said in the letter, adding that two women who raised their voices against the oppression were arrested by the Taliban a few weeks back. Expressing that the instance left her shocked and dismayed, the woman said, “I just thought, that this is the end."

Jolie urged her fans to closely follow what was happening to women in the country and ended the post with the distressing message “Please help ensure they’re not forgotten".

In a follow-up post, Jolie shared the work of two female Afghan painters, Shamsia Hassani and Rada Akbar, on Monday, saying that she wanted to honour the struggle for freedom of Afghan women.

Here’s hoping that the world looks up to her message and the women in Afghanistan can reclaim their rights soon.

