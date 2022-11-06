Angry Prabhas Fans Delete Netflix Accounts After 'Saaho' Scene Gets Widely Trolled

Prabhas fans got ‘unsubscribe Netflix’ trending on Twitter after a clip from ‘Saaho’ shared by the Netflix Indonesia account subjected the star to global trolling. The clip shows Prabhas’ character attempting Banzai Skydiving, where he throws a bag off a cliff and then appears to glide through aur before catching the bag which opens up into a parachute. He also lands perfectly on his feet after the entire feat. “Kamu NeeenYha ini akSi apAa?" Netflix Indonesia captioned the video, meaning, “What action is this?"

Although most Twitter users agreed that the Saaho scene was gravity-defying, Prabhas fans were having none of it. They slammed Netflix and many of them claimed that they cancelling their subscription to the platform.

Evidently, Prabhas fans are not pleased. They have been having a rough time on the Internet before this incident as well. Prabhas, Kriti Sanon and Saif Ali Khan starrer ‘Adipurush’ received backlash for ‘poor’ VFX and was accused of misrepresentation. The film was initially set to release on the occasion of Sankranthi on January 12 next year, however, if reports are to be believed, the release date has now been pushed and fans are not happy with it. The makers of the film reportedly decided to postpone the film to avoid a clash with Thalapathy Vijay’s film Varisu, which was scheduled to be released on the same day, January 12, 2023. Although the film’s new release date is yet to be announced officially, some reports speculate that it will be released next summer.

