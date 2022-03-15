Anil Agarwal Knew Two English Words When He Came to Mumbai, Bought First Flat in 3 Years

Recounting the hardships and struggles that he went through in the initial phase of his career, Anil Agarwal, founder and honcho of multinational mining company Vedanta, has shared an evocative Twitter thread. “When I first arrived in Bombay, I knew only two words in English, ‘yes’ and ‘no’", Agarwal wrote in the first Tweet of the thread. While sharing a photo with his wife from their wedding day, Agarwal asserted that he “held on to my dreams of making it big."

Highlighting the significance of family in one’s life, Agarwal wrote that a house only becomes a home when the family members are there. He claimed that it was the “happiest time" in his life when his family joined him in Mumbai. He added that although his house was small, it meant a lot to him.

The billionaire further wrote that he knew his journey to success would be long but he was also determined to cover it and face the challenges. He wrote about working hard and facing hardships but claimed that always bounced back.

In the next Tweet, Agarwal revealed that within three years of moving to Mumbai, he managed to buy a 400-square foot flat in the city. “That was a great achievement to start my journey with," he added.

Agarwal further shared that he got married in Patna and then had a son too. He recalled how he had persuaded his parents to send his wife and son to him in Mumbai.

In the final Tweet, Agarwal shared that he learned about an economically suffering cable company which was “on the brink of bankruptcy" during that time. Agarwal said that he soon started dreaming of acquiring that company.

Agarwal further hinted that he will continue the inspirational story by writing “To be continued."

Earlier, Agarwal had shared more of his personal accounts and experiences of his early days in Mumbai. Through a Tweet, Agarwal shared how he would sell and buy metal scrap collected from cable companies to make a living.

