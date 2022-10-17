Anil Kapoor Called 'Legend' After His Video With Dance Group Quick Style Goes Viral

There is hardly any social media user who has not come across one of the dance clips of now-viral Norwegian Dance Crew Quick Style. A dance crew from Norway is stealing hearts across nations with their flawless performances to upbeat Bollywood numbers. Now, Bollywood actor Anil Kapoor has collaborated with the group to perform on the song, ‘Ek Ladki Ko Dekha.’ Uploaded on the official Instagram handle of Quick Style, the caption read, “Always listen to the seasoned one."

The short clip shows the group of dancers turning to look at the dancer who is portraying a woman. This happens as he crosses in front of them. Just when the camera pans, you can spot Anil, who is standing in the corner. He instructs the boys to turn around and he starts to move in the opposite direction of the woman with all the boys following him. Have a look:

Advertisement

Since uploaded, the video has gathered 222K likes. “Need a back story on this!!! This is huge guys congratulations," commented an Instagram user. Another person wrote, “Best thing on the internet todayy!!"

Meanwhile, earlier, the group showed off their quirky dance moves to Kangana Ranaut’s hit song Sadi Gali from her film Tanu Weds Manu. The dancers checked all the boxes, from eye grabbing thumkas to amazing expressions. Sharing the clip on their Instagram profile, Quick Style, who have been creating a storm on the internet since the starting of this month, wrote: “We are not done yet."

Advertisement

In one of their posts, the group can be seen performing to the 90s classic Chura Ke Dil Mera, from the film Main Khiladi Tu Anari. Shilpa Shetty, who co-starred with Akshay Kumar in the movie, was one of the first celebs to react to the video. “OMG, you guys are slaying it. Really stole my heart," she commented on their post. A reaction from Akshay Kumar was also there. He commented: “With moves like these, it must be so easy to steal hearts. Quick Style, indeed, dil chur aliya."

Read all the Latest Buzz News and Breaking News here