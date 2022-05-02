Anil Kapoor Unable to Find Pockets Since 'Judaai' Shows the Struggle is Real

Anil Kapoor once became a meme after he spent a good few seconds looking for a non-existent jacket pocket in a song from 1997 Bollywood movie “Judaai" and he hasn’t stopped till now. Call it the curse of the undying meme: a recent video showed Anil Kapoor posing with son Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor and the elder Kapoor could be seen giving himself a pat-down, struggling to find the pocket on his trousers. As he poses for paparazzi, Kapoor doesn’t lose his panache but he does fail spectacularly at locating the pocket once again, even after several attempts. The meme potential of the moment, of course, wasn’t lost on eagle-eyed fans on Instagram.

“Anil sir is struggling to find pocket," one user commented. Another wrote, “legend says, he’s still searching for his pocket". “He is still finding his pockets since judaai movie," said another. Others were busy trying to unravel the mystery of the missing (?) pocket.

It all started when a song sequence from Judaai, also starring Urmila Matondkar and Sridevi, showed Anil Kapoor taking off his sunglasses to put them in his pockets, except there were no pockets. It was soon turned into a meme.

Such was the power of the meme that Anil Kapoor himself had to respond. “Since then I always check the pockets before we start shooting," he had tweeted, sharing the clip.

On the work front, about 17 years after No Entry was released, Salman Khan, Anil Kapoor and Fardeen Khan are reuniting for a sequel of the movie. Fans of the 2005 release would remember that not only was the movie a hit but the songs also were popular. Now Aneez Bazmee has confirmed that the trio is returning. The filmmaker also revealed that the actors are set to start filming soon.

No Entry, written and directed by Anees Bazmee, starred Salman Khan, Anil Kapoor, and Fardeen Khan with Bipasha Basu, Lara Dutta, Esha Deol, and Celina Jaitly playing the leading ladies.

