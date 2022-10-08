Anil Kapoor's Bodybuilding 'Doppelganger' From US Wants His Big Break into Bollywood

Meet ‘Johnil Kapoor’, touted by the internet as Anil Kapoor’s doppelganger. The man who has been affectionately nicknamed thus is bodybuilder and diet coach Giovanni “The Lad" DelBiondo, who is famous on the internet not just for his resemblance to the Bollywood star but also for his fitness-related content. The resemblance has also fostered a love for Bollywood in Giovanni’s heart. He told Humans of Bombay how he grew up watching Bollywood films, especially SRK’s and Hrithik Roshan’s. He spoke about how he felt a bit like Hrithik’s character Raj from Kaho Na Pyaar Hai when he was shown Anil Kapoor’s photo.

After sharing a side-by-side of himself and Anil Kapoor, Giovanni also got drawn into watching the actor’s films after social media users also placed their stamp on the resemblance. Giovanni really likes “1 2 ka 4, 4 2 ka 1, my name is Lakhan!, but his favourite film is Virasat. He also told Humans of Bombay that Bollywood should surely make a Kaho Na Pyaar Hai sequel starring him and Anil Kapoor.

“I’m waiting on that Bollywood call TBH… Where is it at!!?? @anilskapoor… Kids a great actor - my dad says so [sic]," he captioned a side-by-side.

“Johnil Kapoor😂," an Instagram user commented. “I literally thought you were Anil Kapoor," another said. “You’ll be in Bollywood in no time," one said. “If Anil Kapoor visited gym in the 90s 😂😂😂… Wallahi 💀," quipped yet another user.

The doppelganger phenomenon is not new on Bollywood at all. Alia Bhatt has one, Katrina Kaif does, SRK and Salman Khan have a few, Hrithik Roshan does as well. In fact, recently, Roger Federer announced his retirement from competitive Tennis, and around the same time, interest in Bollywood’s Arbaaz Khan also piqued on the Internet, as revealed by Google Trends. Coincidence? Not really, because the doppelganger debate once again came to the fore, much to the credit of Hansal Mehta. Famous doppelganger pairs are not rare by any stretch of the imagination, and Federer and Khan have been considered such a pair for a long time. Mehta presumably made a joke in that vein, sharing Khan’s photo and writing, “Going to miss you champion. #RogerFederer."

