Animal Rights Activists Get Backlash For Staging 'Milk Pours' in Stores Across UK

Animal Rebellion activists are staging a “milk pour" protest across the United Kingdom, a move that hasn’t gone down well with social media users. The protests are part of a series of such acts demanding a “plant-based future". There are viral videos showing protesters emptying cartons of milk onto the floor in departmental stores. The latest incident took place inside a Waitrose store in Edinburgh. “We urgently need the government to support farmers in the transition to a plant-based future," one of the protesters told Edinburgh Live. Such protests have also taken place in London and Manchester, the report added.

“Milk Pours are currently happening across the UK. All are concerned individuals calling on the government to give us a livable future, a #PlantBasedFuture," Animal Rebellion tweeted.

Many Twitter users have criticised this act as a wastage of food when there is a cost of living crisis raging. “Milk Pours - Protests for a plant based future on the backs of lowly paid cleaning staff who’ll have to clean up this elitist mess. It’s happening around UK, this in Edinburgh. Can’t but cringe at the waste," a Twitter user wrote.

This comes in the heels of an incident where two activists from ‘Just Stop Oil’ left visitors at the National Gallery of London shocked as they tossed tomato soup over Vincent Van Gogh’s iconic painting. Although the ‘Sunflower’ painting was protected by glass, the act left social media users conflicted.

