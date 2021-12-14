Anne Rice, 'Queen of the Damned', Remembered As Trans Ally Like No Other

Anne Rice, the celebrated author of ‘Interview with the Vampire’, breathed her last on December 12, at the age of 80. Her son took to social media to announce the news that left fans heartbroken across the world: “Earlier tonight, my mother, Anne Rice, passed away due to complications resulting from a stroke. She left us almost nineteen years to the day my father, her husband Stan, died". Condolences poured in on her demise, and a quote from her on trans individuals, who are especially vulnerable to social media attacks, has been going viral ever since. Rice’s comment becomes more poignant in the light of a recent debacle involving Harry Potter author JK Rowling, who sent out the latest of her transphobic tweets, to the dismay of fans on Twitter. In an article titled ‘My Friend, My First LGBTQ Ally, Anne Rice, Has Died’ on Medium. com, Phaylen Fairchild wrote about the late author’s respect for trans individuals.

In the viral extract, Rice is described as having once said that “transgender people were sacred". Fairchild described Rice as having believed that trans persons possessed a unique gift for life, which afforded them the ability to perceive the world in “a view from the greatest height". Fairchild quoted Rice as saying that trans and genderless people were the most interesting characters in mythology, and many cultures they are deified. Sharing the extract, a Twitter user wrote, “Anne Rice on Trans people.

Rest well, Queen of the Damned, a generation of queer goths thanks you."

Fairchild also spoke in the article about how Rice thought her coming out as a trans woman was “fabulous". Many Twitter users were relieved to see this affirming memory of Rice on the microblogging platform shortly before and after what went down post JK Rowling’s transphobic tweet. On December 12, Rowling shared a Times UK article titled "Absurdity’ of police logging rapists as women’. The article discusses Police Scotland’s decision to log rapes committed by offenders with male genitalia as being committed by a woman if the offender identifies as female. Sharing it, Rowling wrote on Twitter: “War is Peace. Freedom is Slavery. Ignorance is Strength. The Penised Individual Who Raped You Is a Woman.(sic)"

