Annoyed Man Complains About Neighbour's Loud Music, Ends up Inviting Himself to Next Party

People these days consider neighbours an important factor when looking for a house. This is because some neighbours can have problems with almost anything and everything, however, not all are cut off the same cloth. A viral video on Twitter captures a conversation between a woman and her neighbour. The woman had thrown a party the previous night, while the neighbour showed up at the door – the next day – to complain about the loud music. What at first might appear as just another quarrel between neighbours had an unexpected plot twist.

The peephole footage was shared by a Twitter user – Jess Pearson. Alongside the video, she wrote, “Last night I threw a small kickback and this is what my neighbour had to say about it this morning." In the clip, it is seen that the neighbour wearing a grey hoodie walks up to the door, rolls up his sleeves and asks, “You were doing something last night right?"

He goes on to say that the woman had loud music last night, and normally he wouldn’t make a problem. While ranting about the high volume music he ended up inviting himself to the next party.

He said, “I was just going to say…(you know) you guys got loud as s**t last night and, normally, I wouldn’t make it a problem but next time invite your f*****g neighbour, dude."

Watch this hilarious conversation in this viral video:

The 48-second video which was shared on May 2, has so far amassed over 5 million views.

In a follow-up tweet, the woman shared another video which featured her doing shots with the neighbour just a day after sharing the first clip. “Fast forward to us hanging out," she wrote, giving the man – the coolest neighbour award.

Do you like partying with your neighbours?

